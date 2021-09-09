Comic Simon Evans to hit the stage at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 22.
Stand-up star Simon’s last tour, Genius 2.0, provided a hilarious analysis of the departure of any visible sign of intelligence from modern life.But his latest show raises the stakes, with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire.Simon is one of the country’s best-loved stand-up comedians, with a loyal fanbase who greatly appreciate his intelligent and independent scrutiny of the modern world.His tongue-in-cheek, often rueful attachment to traditionalism have set him apart from many of his contemporaries. As well as making him a firm favourite on the usual platforms – Live at the Apollo, the Edinburgh Festival – these qualities allow him to offer a diversity of views on TV and radio.He has also written and presented five series of the economics/comedy hybrid Simon Evans Goes to Market for Radio Four.
