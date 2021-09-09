Comic Simon Evans to hit the stage at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Comedian and broadcaster Simon Evans

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 22.

Stand-up star Simon’s last tour, Genius 2.0, provided a hilarious analysis of the departure of any visible sign of intelligence from modern life.But his latest show raises the stakes, with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire.Simon is one of the country’s best-loved stand-up comedians, with a loyal fanbase who greatly appreciate his intelligent and independent scrutiny of the modern world.His tongue-in-cheek, often rueful attachment to traditionalism have set him apart from many of his contemporaries. As well as making him a firm favourite on the usual platforms – Live at the Apollo, the Edinburgh Festival – these qualities allow him to offer a diversity of views on TV and radio.He has also written and presented five series of the economics/comedy hybrid Simon Evans Goes to Market for Radio Four.

Details: Go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.