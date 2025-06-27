Community steel band to perform in church venue

The Pilgrims Steel Ban will be performing at Swaton Church.

A community-based steel band is set to perform a concert in their local parish church.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrim Steel Band is based in Swaton and was formed in 2016 by Saffron Murphy-Mann.

Saffron explained: “I was a steel pan teacher when I lived in London and wanted to continue playing, I spent my life savings on a set of pans and ran some workshops.” Initially there were six players, but this has since grown to 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saffron said: “My ladies, and they are all ladies, come from the local area and we rehearse once a week in Swaton. “Last year we did a joint concert in St Deny's with the Northern Bell Ringers and we appear each year at Swaton Vintage Day. “We play a variety of songs from The Beatles to The Specials, Glenn Miller to Soca.”

“I think we are one of the only steel bands in Lincolnshire,” she added. They are also playing this year at the Belton Community Festival.

The evening of steel band music will be at St Michael's Church, Swaton on Saturday July 19 at 7pm.

The band will be joined by a contribution from the Ain't What You Do singers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having outgrown their original set of seven instruments the band would love some more so that everybody can have their own pans.

As £650 will buy one instrument, they have been crowdfunding online.

You can donate at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-pilgrims-steel-band