Competition: Tickets to be won to see Voodoo Room at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Voodoo Room are back at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre and tickets are up for grabs in a competition.

​Celebrating the incredible music of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton & Cream, Voodoo Room are a stunning high energy power three-piece band, featuring some of the UK’s finest musicians.

They will perform at the Trinity Street venue on Sunday, April 14.

The highly talented trio features the talented and experienced guitarist Peter Orr plus the stunning rhythm section of Jevon Beaumont and John Tonks on bass guitar and drums.

Together they form the mighty, retro, rocking machine that is Voodoo Room.

Their mission is to deliver the all-time great Hendrix, Clapton and Cream numbers with the passion and energy worthy of these true masterpieces.

This show is beyond any tribute, it’s a celebration of pure power trio class.

With standing ovations the norm, don’t miss the opportunity to experience the thrill of this musical ride as it was back then.

Experience the magic with Voodoo Room, a band with an army of fans across the area thanks to their regular visits to a variety of Lincolnshire venues.

Tickets to see Voodoo Room – A Night Of Hendrix, Clapton and Cream at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough are available now by checking out the venue’s website at www.trinityarts.co.uk.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest great competition, you will need to answer the following question correctly:

What was the name of guitar legend Eric Clapton’s post-Cream band, most famous for their much-loved song Layla?

Email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected] with the closing date for entries being Friday, March 29, at 9am.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win the prize, you must mark on your entry to the competition that you consent to us passing on your contact details to the promoters.