Competition: WIN tickets to see ABBA Sensation at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​ABBA Sensation will be performing their top tribute show at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre later this month and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our first fantastic competition for 2025.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can relive the authentic ABBA experience with ABBA Sensation, who will playing at the Trinity Street-based venue on Friday, January 24.

Top tribute act ABBA Sensation will take you back to the golden days of ABBA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These guys have it all – the harmonies, the costumes, the choreography and a sprinkling of light hearted humour.

Don't miss ABBA Sensation at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later this month (Photo credit: ShowPhotos.biz)

This has allowed them to become one of the most sought-after ABBA tribute bands in the world. The band members even speak Swedish on stage!

From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, Sensation will perform all of ABBA’s greatest hits.

The band members have also included a couple of songs from Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABBA Sensation are proud to present a premium ABBA tribute experience and have worked very hard to re-create the ABBA sound.

With plenty of audience participation and sing-a-long moments, Sensation produce an exciting, jaw-dropping show.

This ABBA tribute band wow audiences and sell out venues wherever they go. That’s not surprising when you consider how many wonderful pop hits they have packed into their acclaimed show.

To get tickets to see ABBA Sensation in action at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the show in our latest competition, answer the following question correctly:

ABBA famously won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with which of their hits?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime telephone number to: [email protected] by the closing date of 4pm on Thursday, January 16.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Full terms and conditions are available on our website.

You must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your details on to the competition’s promoter.

​