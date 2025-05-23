Concert at International Bomber Command Centre

The IBCC Party in the Park.The IBCC Party in the Park.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 23rd May 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 16:24 BST
The International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln is to host a Party in the Park concert this summer.

The event, to take place on July 12 is to raise monies for local good causes and is being organised by friends, Dr Pallon Daruwala and Roger Papworth.

There is set to be music and dance through the ages featuring vocalist Sandy Smith and supported by organist Chris Powell, as well as a bar and picnicking for the concert-goers.

There will also be an auction going live from June 26.

The concert event starts at 5pm and to book go to www.internationalbcc.co.uk or call 01673 885879 for details.

The IBCC near Lincoln. Photo: IBCC

The IBCC near Lincoln. Photo: IBCC Photo: IBCC

