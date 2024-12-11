Concert band’s Christmas show in Sleaford

Sleaford Concert band are putting on a Christmas concert at Sleaford parish church.

Sleaford Concert Band will be performing their Christmas Festival Concert on Saturday, December 14.

Everyone is invited join them for an evening of traditional and modern festive music in the wonderful acoustics of St Denys’ Church, Sleaford.

It will feature Sleaford Concert Band, as well as guest appearances by their Training Band and the William Alvey School Choir, playing modern and traditional Christmas music. Mince pies and mulled wine will be available.

Buy your tickets at £10 for adults and £5 for children at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EBNH or contact [email protected] or Sleaford Jewellers on 01529 302845.

Meanwhile, the Miller Magic Big band will present Christmas magic, featuring vocalist Craig Martini at the Masonic Lodge Rooms on Watergate in Sleaford.

The concert is on Sunday December 22 at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 and a bar and raffle will be open on the night.

Tickets are available from Sleaford Jewellers – 01529 302845 or MIller Magic on 07739 340661.