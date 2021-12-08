Don't miss the Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, April 29.

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers.From their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness, to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past two decades has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet..ever!They are purveyors of bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and perform a show that carries its own health warning.The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience, never been more in demand for their infectious style of feelgood music, which appeals right across the age range to people.

Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

