Some of the acts appearing at the Rise Up festival in Sleaford.

Lincolnshire's first female fronted music festival is coming to Sleaford on May 4 with the brand new event being hosted outside The Ivy bar and venue on Southgate.

The Rise Music Festival is a free event and will start at 3pm featuring 10 female fronted bands and acts set to perform live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Mclelland and the organising team explained: “Musicians are coming from across the county as well as a young band from London called SW15 who will be making their debut in Sleaford.

“All genres of music will be represented so the organisers hope there will be something for everyone who enjoys live music.”

Other acts featured include Macy, Rebecca, Chekhov’s Gun, The Limewoods, The Miracle Cure, Triggered, The Thought Hooligans, Scarlet Joy, Tanzanian, Eden and Sisters Act and Friends.

Julie is lead singer with Sleaford Celtic folk rockers, The Band From County Hell and they will be last on stage. They are gigging around the country again in 2024 with a recent successful tour in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is also supporting Maggie’s, a charity that provides free expert cancer care and support in centres across the UK and online, offering cancer support specialists, psychologists and benefits advisors for you and loved ones.