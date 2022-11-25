Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crumhorns feature in concert with seasonal flavour

An concert of seasonal songs and instrumental music from the 13th century through to the 19th century will be given by the Lincoln-based early music ensemble, Sixteen85, at Louth Riverhead Theatre Studio, this Sunday, December 4.

By Dianne Tuckett
36 minutes ago
Sixteen 85 bring their seasonal music to Louth
Sixteen 85 bring their seasonal music to Louth

The programme includes familiar carols, up-beat seasonal songs, jolly Tudor instrumental dances (featuring crumhorns), showpieces for recorders and harpsichord, tuneful trio sonatas, beautiful solo.

The concert, which starts at 7pm, is organised by the Louth and District Concert Society, with complimentary wine and mince pies during the interval.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the theatre box office – in person or call 01507 600350.

Alternatively, book online via www.louthriverheadtheatre.com ,

LincolnTudor