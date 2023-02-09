Cult hero Beans On Toast visits The Drill as part of his Back Out On The Road tour

Beans On Toast

Don't miss a forthcoming gig by Beans On Toast in Lincoln.

The Drill, Lincoln, March 9.

Since 2005, Beans on Toast has written simple songs about complicated subjects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tackling the big issues of the day but doing so with his feet firmly on the ground, he’s become a people’s champ of the modern folk scene and amassed a huge back catalogue of songs in the process.

Most Popular

Getting back to the business he loves best, Beans on Toast will be Back Out On The Road for his tour of the same name throughout February and March.

Heralding the 30-date UK tour ahead with its own anthem, the cult folk hero has released a new song custom-made for the journey ahead, simply titled Back Out On The Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A celebration of everything that makes the touring life and live shows the joyous experience they are, Beans’ new single is a universal heart-warmer destined to be belted out in venues nationwide.

Details: For more on the tour date, you can go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk