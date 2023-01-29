Dance aces Anton and Giovanni to trip the light fantastic on latest tour

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice

You can see Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice in Him And Me.

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, July 18.

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see these two dance aces in action in their latest live touring show Him And Me.

The show promises a true dance extravaganza for all ages.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke and 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice join forces for their spectacular show Him And Me.

Brace yourselves for the best night out when two of BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s best loved professional dancers team up for an unforgettable tour.

Showcasing their unrivalled rapport, they are bringing audiences across the country a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun.

Joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers, Anton and Giovanni are coming together to put on the ultimate entertaining night out. Don’t miss it.

Details: See www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk for more on tickets.