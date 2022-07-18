The King of the Argentine Tango has announced his first solo tour, which will be heading to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln in September.Strictly Come Dancing’s original Italian stallion, returns to Lincoln with Tango Passions, showcasing the beauty and passion of the art form that is the Argentine Tango.Although his dance partner of more than 25 years, Flavia Cacace, has retired from performing, Vincent wants to continue to bring his passion and love for the Tango to the stage and will be joined by Argentine Tango specialist Paula Duarte, who will be his leading lady.Vincent and Flavia won numerous ballroom, Latin and Argentine Tango competitions before joining the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2006 as professional dancers.