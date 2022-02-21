Dance favourites Anton and Giovanni are not to be missed at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Anton and Giovanni - Him And Me is coming to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall later this year.

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, June 25.

The waiting will be over in the summer for fans of dance aces Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice when their rescheduled touring show finally makes it to the area.The Strictly Come Dancing professionals join forces in 2022 for their first ever tour together - Him And Me.The Ballroom King and the two-time Guinness World Record holder will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers.Giovanni is the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing winner and has a legion of fans across the country.Anton is now a Strictly judge after years of sterling service on the show as one of the most popular professional dancers and also tours the country in his hit shows with fellow dancer Erin Boag.This show promises to be a great night out for dance fans of all ages.

Details: For more on ticket availability you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

