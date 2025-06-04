Dance group heading for national and European finals

The successful Dream Extreme cheer leading team at their BCA national event. Photo supplied

A Ruskington-based cheerleading dance group are excited having qualified for both national and European finals in their sport.

Dream Extreme Cheer and Dance are a competitive cheer and dance squad led by Head Coach Nichola Farrow and Deputy Head Coach Molly Ashcroft.

Founded in 2008, the current team of 11 athletes entering competitions are aged 15 to 23.

More commonly seen on a major scale in the USA, cheerleading is a growing, highly athletic and demanding sport involving teams performing spectacular leaps, holds and feats of balance, as well as high speed artistic dance moves to music.

Dream Extreme performing on stage. Photo supplied

Excited Niki said: “It’s really our biggest achievement as a cheer and dance programme so far!

“We attended the BCA Nationals (which is a cheer and dance national competition in Telford), and placed 2nd place in the Senior Pom dance division. This then earned us a bid to the European Summit which is being held in Lisbon, Portugal in June 2026.

“We are small programme based in Ruskington so this is a monumental achievement for us and we are already planning for the big trip.

"We will be holding tryouts in August to be on the European team, choosing a new set of 11 talented athletes to be on this team to represent us in Portugal.”

The squad is currently looking for sponsors to aid them in paying expenses for the trip such as training wear, travel, Portugal training, music, etc. They would incorporate these businesses into their advertising in the UK and in Portugal.

They are also taking on new athletes for the 2025/26 season. If anyone is interested joining the cheerleading family, email: [email protected]