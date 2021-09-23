Dance music legend Judge Jules to wow fans at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 8.

Global superstar DJ Judge Jules is coming to The Baths Hall for a show that is not to be missed by his fans.A global superstar in the world of dance music, Judge Jules has been one of the scene’s best known names for more than three decades.Now, he is giving audiences the chance to experience iconic dance classics through a ten-piece live band with himself at the helm.Combining the energy of specially-chosen outstanding musicians with his own inimitable presence behind the decks, Jules will take the audience on a tailor-made journey through dance music with vocals, hands-in-the-air moments and plenty of bass-lines that’ll take you right back to your very ﬁrst rave.The music has been selected to represent the breadth and scale of his career with each track bespoke reinvented and reworked in a style unique to this live show.

Details: For more, see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

