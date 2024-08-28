Jacqui Boddy, Principal of Dance 10 in Horncastle said her team are very proud of all their students, saying that their discipline in dance classes and rehearsals truly paid off.

She said: “We would also like to highlight the determination our dancers with additional needs who have accomplished taking their dance exams, continuing to show that dance is for everyone.

“Inclusivity and diversity is important at our school because dance is an art form that everyone should have access to.

“Our aim is to provide the best possible dance education for all whilst giving dancers the confidence to believe in their own sense of individuality. Every dancer is on a different path, being yourself is the biggest strength in dancing and it stays with you forever.”

She added: “We would also like to congratulate Christina Holmes, who has trained at Dance 10 since the age of three, in obtaining a place at York St John’s to study Musical Theatre.”

Dancers receiving their grades were:

Pre Primary Ballet – Martha Smith - Pass, Elsie Tomley - Pass, Emily Holmes - Merit, Azalea Bryan - Merit, Georgia Gaunt - Merit.

Primary Ballet – Lukas Harris - Merit, Olivia Clark - Distinction.

Grade 1 Ballet – Matilda Hyde - Merit, Bethanie Liao - Merit, Isebel Liao - Merit, Rosie Flett - Distinction, Phoebe Roberts obtained a Merit in her Grade 1 Performance Award in Ballet.

Grade 2 Ballet – Anna Leigh Noble - Merit, Elsie Lamond - Merit, Lillie Dee Noble - Distinction, Grade 2 Performance Award in Ballet, Lily Hurst - Merit, Lyla Osbourne - Distinction.

Grade 3 Tap – Anna Leigh Noble - Merit, Elsie Lamond - Merit, Evie Allman - Merit, Lillie Dee Noble - Distinction.

Grade 5 Ballet – Jorja Weir - Merit, Christina Holmes - Merit, Eloise Goddard - Merit, Chloe Liao obtained a Merit in her Grade 5 Performance Award in Ballet.

The following senior dancers were rewarded their Level 4 Diploma in Dance Teaching at Elmhurst Ballet School with governing body BBO Dance: Ellie Baxter, Erin Jeffery, Zara Gotts.

