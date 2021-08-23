Dance stars Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are not to be missed

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 15.

The Strictly Come Dancing old-school professionals are foxtrotting their way back to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln with their new show.Ian and Vincent left fans intrigued when they first announced their unlikely partnership.And after the success of their first tour together in 2019, the five-star rated The Ballroom Boys, which performed to a near sell-out crowd at the New Theatre Royal, they are back on tour with this new production featuring more dance, comedy, and song.Ian said: “Myself and Vince joined up for the 2019 tour because we wanted to do something completely different to all the other Strictly tours. We never imagined that it would be so popular, the audiences loved it, which is amazing! So, we thought... why not do it again?”

Details: For more on the show, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

