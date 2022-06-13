Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice in Him And Me.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, June 25.

Dance fans from right across the area will finally get to see this rescheduled dance spectacular featuring two of the most popular professional performers ever to have been associated with Strictly Come Dancing.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice join forces for their first ever touring show together - Him & Me !

The b allroom k ing – now one of the judges on the BBC’s massively popular show but still a talented dance performer in his right – and the two-time Guinness World Record holder will be joined by a world-class cast of dancers and singers.

This show promises to be one of THE best nights out this summer, appealing to audience members of all ages and offering up a true dance extravaganza.

Details: For on ticket availability to see Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice in Him And Me, you can check out www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk