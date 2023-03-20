Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice – Him & Me

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice star in Him And Me at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, July 18.

Dance fans are going to be in seventh heaven later this year when two of the country’s most popular professional dancers bring their latest live show to Lincolnshire.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke and 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice join forces for their spectacular tour - Him & Me.

Brace yourselves for a great night out when two of BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s best loved performers team up for an unforgettable touring show.

Showcasing their unrivalled rapport, they will be bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun.

Joined by a world-class cast of dancers and singers, Anton and Giovanni are are coming together to put on the show to end all shows, a true dance extravaganza for all ages.

Details: For more go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

