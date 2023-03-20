Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
9 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
11 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
11 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
12 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
13 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

Dance stars to trip the light fantastic at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice – Him & Me

By Steve Eyley
Published 20th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice star in Him And Me at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice star in Him And Me at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice star in Him And Me at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, July 18.

Dance fans are going to be in seventh heaven later this year when two of the country’s most popular professional dancers bring their latest live show to Lincolnshire.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke and 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice join forces for their spectacular tour - Him & Me.

Most Popular

    Brace yourselves for a great night out when two of BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s best loved performers team up for an unforgettable touring show.

    Showcasing their unrivalled rapport, they will be bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun.

    Joined by a world-class cast of dancers and singers, Anton and Giovanni are are coming together to put on the show to end all shows, a true dance extravaganza for all ages.

    Details: For more go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Anton Du BekeScunthorpeBBCLincolnshire