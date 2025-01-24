Dara O'Briain will brings laughs galore to The Engine Shed in Lincoln this summer.

One of the comedy scene’s leading performers will be in action at Lincoln’s Engine Shed later this year.

Irish ace Dara O’Briain will be taking to the stage there on June 19 as part of the tour for his latest live show Re: Creation.

After the huge international success of last tour So, Where Were We?, which sold out 173 venues across 20 countries and was named UK Comedy Tour of the Year 2023 (Chortle), Dara's new show Re:Creation sees one of Ireland's finest live comedians back doing his favourite thing: standing in a theatre, telling stories and creating madness with the audience. It's guaranteed to be a very funny night so don’t leave it too late to get your tickets. Named one of the Daily Telegraph’s 50 Funniest Comedians of the 21st Century, Dara was the long-running host of Mock The Week and is a double winner on Taskmaster.

His live shows have long been a treat for comedy fans up and down the land and Re: Creation looks all set to continue this run.

Previous stand-up tours have featured hit shows including This Is The Show, Craic Dealer and Crowd Tickler.

For more on ticket availability for the show, you can see www.engineshed.co.uk