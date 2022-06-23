Daredevil downhill racers back after four year break

The Coleby Downhill Challenge venture is run jointly by Coleby village hall committee and Hykeham Lions Club, with support from the football club and The Tempest pub for various local charities.

It saw spectators watch a variety of whacky designs of soapbox karts and gravity bikes weaved down the hill to the delight of hundreds of spectators.

The last event, usually staged every two years, was held in 2018. But Covid restrictions put paid to that, explained village hall committee member Alan Vivian.A rain-soaked Saturday, June 18 was used for timed practice sessions before the actual trials took place on the Sunday, June 19, with drivers hitting speeds of 40mph down the slope.

The winning racer, Acceleramus made it down the course on its final run in 45.89 seconds.

