Dates set for Sleaford Live

This year's Sleaford Live Festival is taking a back seat to the Coronation of King Charles III this year, however, the organising team still intend to run some of its traditional events to help promote live music and performing arts.

There will also be events on and around May 6 specifically for the coronation. Local venues have already booked bands for the intended festival period and there will be more to follow.

On April 29, in the Riverside Church there will be three school choirs performing; William Alvey Primary School at 10am, Winchelsea Primary School at 10.30am and Horbling Primary School at 11.15am. There will be the Sleaford Guitar Ensemble at 12.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Solo Bar will be hosting a Celebration of Unplugged between 1-4pm to give the acoustic event’s regular performers an extended time slot.

Most Popular

The Hub will have a combined Unplugged/Writers Group event on May 2 from 6.15pm. There will be buskers in Pennells Garden Centre from 11- 1pm on May 3-5.

There will music at Heckington Windmill on May 7 from midday to 4pm and an acoustic sing-around at the Horseshoes in Silk Willoughby at 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Events listed above are free as are: April 28 - PALMA (Duo), Barge and Bottle, 8.30pm; April 29 – General Admission, The Legion, 9pm; April 29 - Stolen Fridays, Barge and Bottle, 8.30pm; April 30 - The Spangles, The Legion, 9pm; April 30 - PALMA (Full Band), Barge and Bottle, 7.30pm; May 5 - Thank Folk Fridays at the Ivy with Megan Barnard, Mark Jones and Candacraig, The Ivy, 7pm; May 6 – Storm Trees, Barge and Bottle, 7.30pm; May 6 – Mike Shelby, The Legion, 9pm.