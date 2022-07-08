Dinosaurs hit the big screen for latest movie event at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, July 23.

The third film in the highly popular Jurassic World franchise is to hit the screen at the Trinity Street-based venue later this month.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed.

Dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.

This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World regulars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

They are joined by the trio of stars from the first ever Jurassic Park film – Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Details: For more on the screening, go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on