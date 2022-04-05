Dinosaurs hit the stage at New Theatre Royal Lincoln for eagerly-awaited family show

Dinosaurs are all set to roam the stage at New Theatre Royal later in the spring when this hit show arrives, bringing with it fun for all the family.Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show.Grab your compass and join the intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage.