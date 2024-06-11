Disco classics galore with tribute show at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Check out Aah...Freak Out! at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later this year.

​Aah... Freak Out!

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 14.

Come along the Trinity Street-based venue later this year, step into a glittering time machine and journey back to the dazzling 1970s, as the top tribute show turns back the clock and brings the disco inferno to life, live on stage.

Get ready to boogie the night away as the performers take you on a magical journey, delivering non-stop, chart-topping disco hits, alongside a world-class live band.

If you are a fan of Donna Summer's sultry vibes, Earth, Wind & Fire's cosmic funk, the Bee Gees' silky harmonies, and Gloria Gaynor's fierce diva power, then Aah...Freak Out! can offer them all, in one mind-blowing show.

So, dust off your bell-bottoms, slip into your shiniest platforms, and set off on a journey to the heart of Funkytown for a disco extravaganza that will make your heart race, your hips shake, and your soul boogie all night long.

Details: For more, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk