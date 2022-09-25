Doctor Who duo team up in new touring version of The Hound of the Baskervilles

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, November 6.

Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s world-famous tale, Crime And Comedy Theatre Company present a new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Terry Molloy will take to the stage in this classic detective tale.

Once facing each other as mortal enemies the Doctor and Davros in Doctor Who, Baker, returning to the stage after five years, and Molloy, best known for playing the infamous Mike Tucker in The Archers for more than 40 years, now team up as the iconic Holmes and Watson.

Joined by Dee Sadler as Doctor Mortimer, this radio-play-on-stage brings to life one of the greatest detective mysteries ever told.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets to see The Hound of the Baskervilles, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk