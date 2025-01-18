Documentary film premieres about the artistic revival of a Sleaford man’s passion for the rave scene

Leicester-based professional filmmaker Keith Allott has been working on a short film about Sleaford resident, Matthew Shaw who, over the last four years, has created an incredible installation in his house of framed, rave flyer art work.

His ‘Wall of Frame’ has become nationally known online through rave flyer and memorabilia groups. The documentary looks at Matt’s reasons and method for creating the wall and the meaning it has behind it.

Keith explained that his production company, Badshoes Film, specialises in documentary and non-fictional pieces.

In 2023, he made a film called Hold Tight Raver, looking at the history of the rave scene, having himself been into the culture from 1991 to 1994 living in Leicester.

“We wanted to focus on the community feeling and goodwill that there was,” said Keith. “Some of the famous DJs are getting older and dying and buildings that were venues are being destroyed, so it is important to document these things well.”

Keith discovered Matthew Shaw on a social media group dedicated to collectors of rave flyers, artwork and memorabilia. In his youth Matt, collected dozens of flyers and cassettes of his favourite tracks but then gave them all away in 1996 when he felt he had outgrown them, only to be motivated four years ago to reacquire as many of the original flyers as he could through collector websites.

All the posters are framed on the wall of his landing and stairway at home, with no gaps in a visually stunning installation.

Keith said: “We took the cameras down and interviewed him. It glows at you, it is so stimulating to look at and Matt articulates so nicely what it is all about – the emotional connection he has with them putting him back in touch with his youth.”

Matthew explains how dedicated and meticulous he is about selecting the perfect frame to accompany each poster, regularly dropping in on charity shops in town.

Matthew said: “When I first started putting things in frames, I didn’t expect any of this. The attention has surprised me.

“I now have around 200 posters and the wall is constantly evolving as I change it and improve it.”

The completed film had a premiere showing on Saturday January 17 at the Yard Venue in Sleaford. There was old school rave memorabilia for people to peruse, videos to watch from the time and cassettes to listen to.

There was also a set of decks for people to have a go at DJing on. Afterwards, two old school rave DJs from Leicester did sets, DJ Mastersafe and MC AT.

1 . mssp-29-01-25-raver film premiere DSCN8798-CENupload.JPG Matthew with guest DJs MC AT and DJ Mastersafe. Photo: AH

2 . IMG_1161.jpeg The film about Matthew's passion will be premiered in Sleaford. Photo: Keith Allott Photo: Keith Allott

3 . mssp-29-01-25-rave film premiere DSCN8797-CENupload.JPG Film maker Keith Allott on the decks at The Yard Venue. Photo: AH

4 . 20250118_192741.jpg Rave enthusiasts try out the decks at the rave revival premiere night. Photo: AH