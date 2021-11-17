'Dogfather' Graeme Hall confirms pair of Lincolnshire tour dates

See Graeme Hall in The Dogfather Live.

Lincoln Engine Shed, June 10, 2022/Scunthorpe Baths Hall, June 11.

The Dogfather Graeme Hall, star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, is bringing his wisdom, charm and puppy prowess to his first ever UK tour next year.For the first time ever, dog and puppy owners up and down the country will have the chance to seek advice for all their canine concerns.The 43-date tour will feature a specially crafted 90-minute show is full of tricks, memories, heart-warming surprises, and an exclusive Q&A, all presented in an intimate and relaxed live setting.With more than ten years’ experience, a list of celebrity clients, and regular appearances on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, Hall has built a glowing reputation on providing quick but long-lasting fixes to almost any dog behavioral problem.

Details: For more, see www.engineshed.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

