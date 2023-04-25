Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
7 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
7 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
8 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
9 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
10 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Don't miss chilling tale The Signalman at New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this year

The Signalman

By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 20 and 21.

The popular Rumpus Theatre Company are back on the road later this year when they present a spine-chilling play by John Goodrum, based on Charles’ Dickens’ classic ghost story.

Who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman?

Most Popular
    Get ready for the theatrical thriller The Signalman when it comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this year.Get ready for the theatrical thriller The Signalman when it comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this year.
    Get ready for the theatrical thriller The Signalman when it comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this year.

    In this eerie version of Charles Dickens’s classic Victorian ghost story, a terrified signalman unburdens himself to the young student who chances upon his railway cutting.

    He tells a chilling tale of the spectre that haunts him, and the terrible disasters that follow each appearance.But what horror is the ghost trying to warn of this time?

    And is the young man’s visit quite so innocent as it at first appears?

    For more on how to get your tickets, for the performances later this year, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:LincolnVictorian