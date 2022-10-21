Don't miss comedy star Russell Howard when his 2023 tour visits Lincoln Engine Shed

Russell Howard

Lincoln Engine Shed, May 21, 2023.

One of the leading comedians on the UK is not to be missed when he sets out on the road again next year on his latest UK tour.

Performances at the Lincoln venue will take place at 2pm and 7pm.

As we reel from one global crisis to the next, join Russell Howard as he puts the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way, using his uplifting style of comedy.

Russell first burst onto the UK stand-up scene in his early 20s and then was picked up to perform as a regular on Mock The Week.

He has also starred in his highly successful shows Russell Howard’s Good News and The Russell Howard Hour. On radio, he presented the popular Russell Howard Show on BBC Radio 6Music.

Over the years, his live stand-up shows have included Dingledodies, Right Here Right Now and Wonderbox.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets to see him in action, go to www.enginedshed.co.uk