Don't miss December gig in the area by The Sherlocks
Lincoln Engine Shed, December 3.
The Sherlocks mark the 10th anniversary of their first ever release by sharing the brand new single Death of Me.
It is a twist on The Sherlocks’ sound, their flair for anthemic larger-than-life hooks, feelgood vibes and energetic escapism now leaning into synth-rock territory without losing any of their spark.
Lyrically it’s perfectly circular for this moment in time - their first demo release in 2014 celebrated the rush of being able to Live For The Moment and that idea is explored again here, albeit from the perspective of adult life.
Brothers Kiaran and Brandon Crook formed the band in South Yorkshire. Their early buzz saw them become the first unsigned band to sell out Sheffield’s Leadmill since Arctic Monkeys.
The band visit the area at the end of the year as special guests of Shed Seven.
Details: For ticket availability go to www.engineshed.co.uk
