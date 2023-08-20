Register
Don't miss family fun with The Wind In The Willows

The Wind In The Willows
By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Market Rasen Leisure Centre, August 27, 2pm.

Quantum Theatre, the company that brought The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny to life last year, will be returning for another outdoor show full of fun for all members of the family.

Produced in association with Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre, The Wind in the Willows will aim to sweep audiences off their feet and along for the adventure of the summer at the Market Rasen venue.

Check out this fun performance of The Wind In The Willows, performed by Quantum Theatre.Check out this fun performance of The Wind In The Willows, performed by Quantum Theatre.
Quantum have brought the characters from Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale to vibrant life in this joyous open-air performance.

Audiences can join Mole in discovering a wonderful new world, go boating with Ratty and witness one of Badger's legendary feasts, not to mention the high jinks on the open road with reckless ruffian Mr Toad.

All members of the family can relish in reliving (or experiencing for the first time!) the gang's mad-cap adventures.

For more, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/the-wind-in-the-willows/

