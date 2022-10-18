Members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society are preparing to perform a series of autumn concerts entitled Some Enchanted Evening at venues across the area.These concerts will include chorus numbers, duets and solo songs from your favourite musicals including We Will Rock You, Mamma Mia, Spring Awakening, Carousel, Tangled and more.The chorus will also be singing songs such as You’ll Never Walk Alone, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Super Trouper, to name just a few.You won’t want to miss out on entertainment for the entire family.