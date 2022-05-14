Don't miss Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society's Little Shop Of Horrors in June

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, June 21 to 25.

After the massive success of previous outing Sister Act, Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society are delighted to be making their debut at the Plowright Theatre with this well-loved, laugh-out-loud show.Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his co-worker crush.This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises unending fame and fortune to Krelborn, as long as he keeps feeding it human flesh and blood. Over time though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's extra-terrestrial origins and the intent toward global domination.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Shop of Horrors features several well-known tunes, including the title song, Skid Row (Downtown), Somewhere That's Green, and Suddenly Seymour.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society will perform Little Shop Of Horrors later this year

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood hit musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years.Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Evening performances take place at 7.30pm. Tickets are available to buy from the box office on 01724 296296, you may visit the Baths Hall box office in person or the Plowright Theatre box office (performance nights only).Alternatively, you can book through the GMTS Facebook group on messenger or any society member (with reduced booking fee) or book online at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

Rehearsals are going well for Little Shop of Horrors.