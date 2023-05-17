Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Don't miss hit musical The Addams Family at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre

The Addams Family

By Steve Eyley
Published 18th May 2023, 00:00 BST

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, June 20 to 24.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members follow up the success of their first show performed at the theatre (last year’s Little Shop of Horrors) with this production of The Addams Family – A New Musical – and tickets are on sale.

​In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, especially the spookiest nightmare faced by every family: the Addams kids are growing up!

Members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society are in rehearsals for their production of The Addams Family.Members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society are in rehearsals for their production of The Addams Family.
Members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society are in rehearsals for their production of The Addams Family.
Most Popular

    This fun musical is full of memorable characters and wonderful songs, so make you sure get your tickets to see it, sooner rather than later.

    Details: Tickets are £17 each. Booking fees apply. Tickets are available through the society with a reduced booking fee.

    You can send an email about buying tickets to [email protected] Tickets can also be bought at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:ScunthorpeTickets