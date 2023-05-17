Don't miss hit musical The Addams Family at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, June 20 to 24.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members follow up the success of their first show performed at the theatre (last year’s Little Shop of Horrors) with this production of The Addams Family – A New Musical – and tickets are on sale.

​In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, especially the spookiest nightmare faced by every family: the Addams kids are growing up!

This fun musical is full of memorable characters and wonderful songs, so make you sure get your tickets to see it, sooner rather than later.

Details: Tickets are £17 each. Booking fees apply. Tickets are available through the society with a reduced booking fee.

You can send an email about buying tickets to [email protected] Tickets can also be bought at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk