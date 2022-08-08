Don't miss Mark Harrison Band gig at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

See The Mark Harrison Band will play at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later in the year (Photo by Mal Whichelow)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 3.

Mark Harrison is widely considered one of the most original and interesting artists currently operating in the UK.

His highly individual, original music goes down well with audiences of all kinds, and it has taken him and his band (consisting of some of the UK’s top roots musicians) to some of the top venues and festivals in the UK, attracting acclaim wherever he goes.

Mark is a totally original songwriter, a stunning guitarist, and a master storyteller. His live shows are well-known not only for the music but also for his introductions and explanations of the songs, and audiences frequently comment on how big a part these play in their enjoyment of the shows.

With catchy tunes, lyrics than intrigue and engage, and striking rhythms, Mark’s songs make you smile, think and move.

Details: For more on the show, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/mark-harrison-band/

