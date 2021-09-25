Don't miss movie musicals tribute Come What May

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 13/Baths Hall Scunthorpe, October 21.
Check out this tribute to the greatest movie musicals including Moulin Rouge, Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born and Burlesque.Featuring the BGT winner Jai McDowall alongside a cast of West End theatre performers, the musical extravaganza is a spectacular evening of much-loved songs, pure glitz and old-time glamour.You can travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you into the disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris at the Moulin Rouge. Come What May is packed with timeless classics from Moulin Rouge as well as hits from a wide number of other iconic movie musicals.
Details: For more on tickets for the performances, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk Photo credit: Mark McGee Photography