Don't miss a concert in the area soon from Gretchen Peters

Lincoln Engine Shed, March 27.

2022 marks the 25th year since Gretchen Peters first set foot on a UK stage.And in honour of the occasion, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be heading back to these shores for a series of live performances.Planning a series of special appearances this spring, Peters will be packing in a mixture of fixtures that range from unmissable full-band live performances (featuring Barry Walsh, Conor McCreanor and Colm McClean, along with special guest Kim Richey), to those in cosier settings that will promise “an intimate evening with Gretchen Peters”.The Lincoln Engine Shed visit will fall into the latter category.The “an intimate evening with…” shows will see Peters sharing stories and songs from her early touring days in the UK as well as current favourites from her most recent albums. Special guests will include Barry Walsh, plus support from Kim Richey.

For more on the gig, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk

