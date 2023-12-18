Don't miss out on family panto fun at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, until December 31.

Have you got your tickets yet to see television and radio personality Mikey Smith take on the titular role of Jack Trott in this family-friendly pantomime?

Steven Hall, who made the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 with his hilarious dance routines, takes up the role of King Crackers in the panto at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss Jack and the Beanstalk at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this month.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singing sensation Imy Hayes returns, having performed as part of Trio Entertainment’s panto at the venue last year, and said that she ‘can’t wait to be back at the Trinity Arts Centre Theatre this Christmas’.

Alex Hunt is also back thanks to popular demand, as Dame Trott, with Gainsborough’s own Heather Peers joining them too, performing as Fairy Beansprout.

It is presented by Trio Entertainment, in association with Trinity Arts Centre.

Details: For more on tickets for the performances, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk.

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.