Don't miss Scottish folk legends at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, March 16.
The Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies.
They have that unique combination of traditional melodies, driving rhythmic accompaniment, and rich vocals that make their performances unforgettable.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over the years, they have been international trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and inventive arrangements have won them an army of fans.
As they head back out on the road, they are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the scene.
From reflective ballads to foot-stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they will perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits.
Details: For more , go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
For more on entertainment stories in the area, you can click here or click here.