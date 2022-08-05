Don't miss the mother of all comedy plays when it comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 5 and 6.
Mum’s The Word, the hilarious and heart-warming show written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams is visiting the venue later in the year.
The witty and entertaining touring show stars Gemma Bissix of EastEnders’ fame, the comic actress Sarah Dearlove from Housewives on Holiday and introducing the talented Amy Ambrose.
This rollercoaster comedy is a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood.
Three mums share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends. Based on experiences all mothers share, this is group therapy like never before.
A seriously funny evening, no subject is taboo or thought too private.
What these women can’t teach you about motherhood isn’t worth knowing.
Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.