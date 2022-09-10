See Mum's The Word at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 6.

Get ready for the mother of all shows when this touring comedy visits the area.

Here’s a show about the stuff nobody tells you about parenthood…until it’s too late.

This witty and entertaining comedy stars Eastenders' Gemma Bissiz, the hilarious Sarah Dearlove from Housewives on Holiday and introduces the talented Amy Ambrose.

Whether it’s leaving the house without your bra, crying in the supermarket aisles for no reason, or secretly thinking you had given birth to E.T., you won’t feel alone when listening to these women portray the ‘beauty’ of bringing new life into the world… or forgetting where they left it.

An uplifting, honest, heart-warming show that will have you both roaring with laughter and reaching for the tissues. Mum’s The Word takes you on an emotional ride through pregnancy pitfalls to teenage tantrums.

For more on the show, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk