Don't miss The Peter Kay Experience at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Top tribute show The Peter Kay Experience is coming to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 26.

​Carlton Entertainment presents an evening of comedy at the Trinity Street-based venue with two of the UK’s most in-demand comedians, Simon Marks, as Peter Kay, and the outstanding comedy vocalist, Marc Bolton.

Peter Kay's 2010 tour is still officially in the Guinness World Book of Records as the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time, with total audiences of more than one million people.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go along to Trinity Arts Centre for a tribute show evening of laughter, reminiscing over world famous jokes and routines , such as ‘Garlic Bread’ and ‘It’s Spitting’.

Since he emerged on to the stand-up scene in his native North West in the mid-90s, and then moved into TV in the late 90s with That Peter Kay Thing, Peter Kay has become one of the most beloved comedians in the country.

Details: For more on ticket availability for this performance, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk