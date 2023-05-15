Don't miss this pair of film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 26 and 28.
Don’t miss this highly contrasting pair of screenings, coming soon at the Trinity Street-based venue.
On Friday, May 26, there’s a screening of Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (12A).
Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, a thief gathers a team of unlikely heroes to embark on a quest to save his daughter from evil forces in this fantasy/adventure comedy.
A light, jokey tone offsets the occasional scares and fantastical battle scenes.
Then, on Sunday, May 28, you can see NT Live: The Best Of Enemies (15), the play by acclaimed East Midlands writer James Graham in which David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) portray feuding political rivals in a multiple award-winning drama.
This blistering political thriller was filmed in London’s West End.
Details: For more, see www.trinityarts.co.uk
