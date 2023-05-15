Register
Don't miss this pair of film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Film screenings

By Steve Eyley
Published 16th May 2023, 00:00 BST
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 26 and 28.

Don’t miss this highly contrasting pair of screenings, coming soon at the Trinity Street-based venue.

On Friday, May 26, there’s a screening of Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (12A).

    Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, a thief gathers a team of unlikely heroes to embark on a quest to save his daughter from evil forces in this fantasy/adventure comedy.

    A light, jokey tone offsets the occasional scares and fantastical battle scenes.

    Then, on Sunday, May 28, you can see NT Live: The Best Of Enemies (15), the play by acclaimed East Midlands writer James Graham in which David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) portray feuding political rivals in a multiple award-winning drama.

    This blistering political thriller was filmed in London’s West End.

    Details: For more, see www.trinityarts.co.uk

