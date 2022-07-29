Dr Who film double bill not to be missed at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, Sunday, August 7.

Dr Who fans can head back to the 60s soon at the Trinity Street venue, to an era when their beloved time travelling character was not just a TV staple but also appeared in two feature films, portrayed by British acting legend Peter Cushing.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Gordon Flemyng, the first film is Dr Who and the Daleks, dating from 1965 and the first Dr Who story to be seen in colour – and on the big screen.

It features Roy Castle starring alongside Cushing. It was followed in 1966 by Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., again directed by Gordon Flemyng, in which Cushing was joined in the cast by the late, great Bernard Cribbins.

Despite not being part of the BBC's Doctor Who output, these films have remained a firm favourite amongst Dr Who followers.

Details: For more , go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/dr-who-classic-movie-double-bill-pg/