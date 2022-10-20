Dr Who stars team up in stage version of The Hound Of The Baskervilles

Colin Baker stars as Sherlock Holmes in The Hound Of The Baskervilles. (Photo by Ian Fraser)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, November 6.

Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s world-famous tale, Crime And Comedy Theatre Company are presenting a new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Doctor Who stars Colin Baker (pictured) and Terry Molloy will take to the stage in this classic detective tale.Once facing each other as mortal enemies as the Doctor and Davros in Doctor Who, Baker and Molloy now team up as Holmes and Watson.

Joined by Dee Sadler as Doctor Mortimer, the setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and the sound effects created live on stage, all combining to transport the audience from Baker Street to Dartmoor, as this tale of murder, mystery and horror is brought to life - surely the greatest detective story ever told.

Details: See www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk for ticket availability.Photo credit: Ian Fraser