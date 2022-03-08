Dracula gives audiences something to get their teeth into at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Few stories capture the imagination more powerfully than Dracula, the most famous Gothic horror story of all time. But when James Gaddas (Bad Girls, Coronation Street, Medics etc) came across Bram Stoker’s original handwritten copy while working on a satellite channel TV show, what he read chilled him to the bone.From strange encounters in the Count’s castle in Transylvania, to his ghostly arrival on a ship of death off the coast of Whitby, through midnight seductions and a heroic pursuit across Europe, racing against the setting of the sun, all have served to thrill and excite readers in equal measure. But this copy contains pages never actually published and leads him to a terrifying discovery.Gaddas brings the original version to life, sharing his discovery in this electrifying show.