Dreamcoat Stars

Check out the show Dreamcoat Stars when it comes to the area in 2023.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 7.

This new musical extravaganza concert tour features stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The show promises powerful star vocals in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and more.

It is produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Keith Jack, who is also starring in the touring

production, having shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do.

The tour will also star the longest reigning Joseph, Mike Holoway, having first played the titular role at age 19 before appearing in the West End and UK tours over a 24-year period, culminating in more than 4,000 performances.

Details: For more you can see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

