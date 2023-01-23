Dreamcoat Stars

Don't miss Dreamcoat Stars when it comes to the area later this year.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 7.

Get your tickets nice and early to see this new musical extravaganza concert tour which features stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

It promises powerful star vocals in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.

Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Mis, and more.

It is produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Keith Jack, who is also starring in the touring production, having shot to fame in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do. The tour will also star the longest reigning Joseph, Mike Holoway, who first played the role at 19 before appearing in the West End and UK tours over a 24-year period.

Details: For more see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk