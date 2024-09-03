Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dreamcoat Stars

​New Theatre Royal Lincoln, November 12.

Red Entertainment are thrilled to announce an enchanting holiday treat with the return of Dreamcoat Stars, now transformed into a magical yuletide extravaganza: Dreamcoat Stars: A Musical Christmas. This heartwarming concert, filled with beloved Christmas carols, festive classics, and iconic musical theatre hits, stars the celebrated performers from the worldwide sensation, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Come along for a family-friendly show that promises to be an unforgettable evening of joy, music and jingle-bell magic.

Stars Matt Lapinskas (EastEnders, Dancing On Ice) and Keith Jack (BBC’s Any Dream Will Do), will be joined by fan favourite cast members from Joseph. These showmen will delight with phenomenal vocal arrangements, mesmerising harmonies, and slick choreography.

Details: For more go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

